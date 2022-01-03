Arrest made after physical altercation at SCC Girls Hockey Championship game

Binkowski allegedly assaulted a West Haven High School student to the point of needing medical attention, police said.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The West Haven Police Department has arrested the woman involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a student at the SCC Girls Hockey Championship.

Christina Binkowski, 47, was charged with assault in the 3rd degree and breach of peace. She is being held on bond and was issued a court fate.

The incident happened on Feb. 25 at a championship hockey game between Guilford High School and West Haven-Sacred Heart. Police said a verbal altercation took place in the stands between opposing fans that turned physical.

Police responded and found that Binkowski had allegedly physically assaulted a West Haven High student, who required medical attention.

Mike O'Brien, Communications Direct for the West Haven Board of Education issued a statement on Tuesday about the incident and arrest.

"The incident that occurred at the SCC Girls Hockey Championship game between Guilford High School and West Haven-Sacred Heart, is very unfortunate," said O'Brien. "The West Haven Board of Education refers to the West Haven Police Department, who have investigated the incident and arrested the suspect."

O'Brien said incidents like these are not tolerated and that the West Haven Board of Ed will continue to work with West Haven police to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"The West Haven Police Department and West Haven Board of Education will continue to promote a safe environment for our students, athletes and fans at all sporting events, and incidents of violence at our facilities will not be tolerated," said O'Brien.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

