Woman attacked by coyote in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — According to DEEP officials, a woman said she was attacked by the animal on October 22. She added she fought it off with a pitchfork and it bit her boot before being kicked by her donkey.

The woman called the East Haddam Animal Control for help. The East Haddam Animal Control called State Police and a DEEP Officer for more help. DEEP says they are working to determine if staff was dispatched to this incident or if they were called.

The victim said the coyote attacked her again later the same day while she was driving her car near her home. She attempted to hit the animal but it ran away. She then told her neighbors, who also said they had encountered a coyote showing the same aggressive behavior.

The woman claimed the neighbors came over to her property, found the coyote, and shot and killed it. The East Haddam Animal Control Officer again was called and the carcass was disposed of. There was no testing recommended.