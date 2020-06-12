Woman being pushed in wheelchair during storm hit and killed by snowplow

The incident happened Saturday in Lowell, Mass.

LOWELL, Massachusetts — A woman being pushed in wheelchair during Saturday's storm hit and killed by snowplow north of Boston.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, in Lowell just before 7:00 p.m. at the corner of School and Cross Street.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows that a 27-year-old woman was being pushed in a wheel chair by a male pedestrian when they were struck by a Chevy Silverado with a plow attached.

The woman was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street. Both individuals were taken to area hospitals.

The woman was transported to Tufts Medical Center where she subsequently died from her injuries this morning.

The man remains hospitalized. The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene.