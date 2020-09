Shooting happened on Grand Ave. and Hamilton St.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police said a woman is being treated at a local hospital, after being shot Tuesday morning.

At 11:38 AM, New Haven Police And Fire responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call of a woman shot in the area of Grand Avenue and Hamilton Street.

An ambulance took an adult woman gunshot victim to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.