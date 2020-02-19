Woman caught on Ring camera stealing packages from Fairfield porches in December to appear in court

According to police, 34-year-old Shavon Littleton, of Hartford was charged on February 9 after a several month investigation led to her arrest.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman who police say was caught on a Ring home surveillance camera is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Officials say they responded to reports of packages being stolen in the area of Forest Avenue in Fairfield on December 4.

A caller told Fairfield Police that he had just witnessed a black female take packages from the front porch of several houses on the street, and putting them in the backseat of her vehicle before driving away.

The vehicle was described as a small green 4-door vehicle with no hub caps and a dented passenger door.

A request for video was sent to Ring subscribers in the immediate area of Forest Avenue using the Ring Neighbors Portal.

According to police, a Forest Avenue resident shared video footage of a possible suspect in less than 30 minutes.

That resident described the suspect and her vehicle as matching that of the Instacart delivery driver who had delivered groceries to her home just prior to the reported package thefts, police said.

After reviewing surveillance video, officials determined the vehicle was a green Mitsubishi Mirage with a license plate that belonged to a different car.

Police later identified Littleton as the suspect in the thefts.

She was charged with Misuse of Plates, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Failure to Insure December 14 when officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on her, while she was driving the vehicle in question.

Police found several items in Littleton’s vehicle that were determined to be evidence of and proceeds from package thefts

According to officials, Littleton also admitted to various package thefts in Fairfield during the course of investigation.