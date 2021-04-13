Woman charged with dumping 5-year-old in Bridgeport claimed she was 'scared' of her son: docs

41-year-old Sharon Williams, of Fairfield was identified as the child's biological mother.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Fairfield woman accused of leaving her 5-year-old son alone on the streets of Bridgeport told officials that her son “scared her” and tried to choke her, court documents show.

Bridgeport police officers responded on March 31 to the area of Burroughs and East Main Streets for reports of the child being dropped off alone.

Neighbors rushed to assist the child and told Bridgeport police it appeared the child was left there by a Black female operating a white Infinity Q50 or Q40 sedan.

Officials found the child and described him as a: "Black male, approximately five (5) years of age, with disabilities preventing him from providing the necessary information to make a positive identification and locate his family."

The child did not know his last name, police said, However, he answered to "Prince."

"Prince" was placed in the care of the CT Department of Children and Families.

Following an investigation, Williams was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Cruelty to Persons, Abandonment of a Child Under the Age of 6, Leaving a Child Under 12 Unsupervised, and 1st-degree Reckless Endangerment.

Her bond was set at $250,000.00 and she appeared in court Monday.

According to court documents, Williams initially lied to investigators, telling them she was leaving "Prince" off with his half-brother, who lives in Ansonia.

Police said tips started coming in after posts on social media from an outraged community. One post was even made by the child's half-brother, who also identified Williams as the mother.

Williams later admitted that her son "scared her" and tried to choke her.

Neighbors told police she threw out children's toys in the garbage.

According to filings, Williams is due back in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 3 for a plea.

Police say the immediate family of "Prince" has since been identified and the suspect vehicle that was observed leaving him in the street has been located.

If anyone has information regarding "Prince" or his family, please contact Bridgeport Police Detective Joseph Badolato with the Special Victims Unit at 203-581-5241 or contact the BPD tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

