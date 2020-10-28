Woman charged with DUI after hitting state police cruiser on I-395 in Norwich

The trooper was investigating another accident.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Ledyard woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Tuesday night after police said she crashed into a state police cruiser at the scene of a previous accident.

Police charged Jessica Lynn Clinton, 31, of Ledyard, with Driving under the influence, following too closely, failure to reduce speed or move over for emergency vehicles, and operating with unsafe tires.

Police said a trooper was blocking the right lane of I-395 following an unrelated accident.

Police said Clinton struck a vehicle driving in the left lane, and then struck the cruiser. She failed a field sobriety test on the scene and placed under arrest.