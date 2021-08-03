Woman critically injured after more than 120-foot fall at Meriden park

The victim sustained head and abdominal injuries and was transported by a helicopter to the hospital.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the area of Hubbard Park for an active rescue.

Officials told FOX61 a female patient fell over 120 feet.

The victim sustained head and abdominal injuries and was transported by a helicopter to the hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

Meriden's Fire Chief says she is conscious, but in rough shape.

Additional details including how she was found have not yet been released.

@FOX61News BREAKING in Meriden: A female patient is in critical condition and being transported by helicopter to the hospital after a 65 ft fall and 120 ft tumble at the castle in Hubbard Park — Marissa Solomon (@marissasol18) August 3, 2021

