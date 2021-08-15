Woman dead after car goes into Waterbury reservoir

Car was discovered by a utility worker who was working on a pole involved in a power outage

Police are investigating after a woman was found in a submerged car early Sunday morning.

At 3:48 AM, Waterbury Police Department were called to the area of Lakewood Road near Massachusetts Avenue after a car was spotted fully submerged in the water of Lakewood Park. Police said a utility company worker that was working on a utility pole involving a recent power outage spotted the car.

The Region 5 Dive Team found an unresponsive woman. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, a black colored Honda Civic, was recovered and there were no other victims.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police who are trying to determine the cause of the car entering the water along with identifying the woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

