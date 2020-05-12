Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police responded to a car accident on Friday around 6:47 pm at 150 Boston Post Road.
Traffic Division agents said that at their arrival, they found a victim lying on the road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driving eastbound on Boston Post Road struck a woman who was crossing the street.
The victim was identified as seventy-one-year-old Jeanmarie Goldstein of Milford.
The driver was identified as fifty-three-year-old Adam Janette of Branford. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Traffic Division PFC Marilisa Anania at 203-783-4792.