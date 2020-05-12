Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Milford

The person was pronounced dead at the scene

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police responded to a car accident on Friday around 6:47 pm at 150 Boston Post Road.

Traffic Division agents said that at their arrival, they found a victim lying on the road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driving eastbound on Boston Post Road struck a woman who was crossing the street.

The victim was identified as seventy-one-year-old Jeanmarie Goldstein of Milford.

The driver was identified as fifty-three-year-old Adam Janette of Branford. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.