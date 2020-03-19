Woman dies in New Haven fire

The fire happened on Mead Street Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 46 Mead S for a fire in a three-story home.

They arrived to find fire on first and second.

A family of three lived in the home. First floor was vacant

firefighters were able to rescue a woman from the second floor. The woman told them another woman was still inside. Firefighters said they found an unconscious elderly woman.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and pronounced dead.