Woman dies, multiple people seriously injured in crash on Route 15 in Woodbridge

The crash happened near Exit 59 Friday afternoon.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — One person has died and several others are suspected to be seriously injured following a crash on Route 15 near Exit 59 in Woodbridge.

Police say a man was driving north on Route 15 and for some reason veered into the right shoulder, hitting a tree. The car was heavily damaged.

There were six passengers inside the car at the time of the crash. Siryania Albino-Defernandez, 31 of Union City, New Jersey, was taken to Yale-New Haven where she was pronounced dead.

The other passengers were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, say police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at 203-393-4200. Police are also looking for any recorded footage of the crash.

