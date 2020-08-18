Young woman drowns after rescuing several children in northwestern Minnesota

Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them got caught up in the churning water.

BAGLEY, Minn. — An 18-year-old woman has drowned in a northwestern Minnesota lake after pulling several children from turbulent water, according to Clearwater County authorities.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's office identified the victim Tuesday night as Raina Lynn Neeland of rural Bagley.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township Monday afternoon. Witnesses told them a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them got caught up in the churning water that was coming over the dam and could not free themselves.

Water levels at the dam were considerably higher due to the large amount of rain recently, according to officials.

The first arriving deputy found an 8-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and initially was unresponsive. Bystanders at the scene performed life saving measures and were able to resuscitate her, KFGO reported.

Bystanders were also attempting to revive the 18-year-old Neeland before paramedics arrived, but she was unresponsive and did not survive. Witnesses told investigators that Neeland had been under water for about 10 minutes before she was pulled to shore.

Those on the scene also told deputies Neeland had rescued several children from the churning water before she was pulled under.

Raina's grandmother Lanora Neeland told KARE 11's Jennifer Austin that Raina saved three of her younger cousins by pushing them to shore. “If it wasn’t for her, we would have more tragedies today,” Lanora Neeland reflected.

Her grandmother also shared that Raina loved nature and anything to do on the water, like fishing.

On a GoFundMe page set up by Raina's family her cousin Franklin paid tribute to the young woman's life and selfless nature.