Cause of death released for Bridgeport woman found dead in apartment

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The death of a 23-year-old Black woman in Bridgeport has her family and the community asking questions about policing, race and victims' rights.

Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead after a man she met online called police on Dec. 12.

He said he awoke to find Smith-Fields unresponsive in her Bridgeport apartment.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released her cause of death on Monday evening, saying "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol" contributed to her death. The manner of death has been ruled as accidental.

Smith-Field’s family said police never notified them of her death. About 100 people rallied Sunday outside the city's government center demanding answers.

The city said in a statement that the investigation is continuing.

