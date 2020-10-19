x
Woman found dead with 'obvious signs of trauma' in Bridgeport home

40-year-old is city's 20th homicide victim of the year
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police say they were dispatched to 176 Goddard Avenue on Sunday night to check on the well being of a person who resided there. 

Responding officers found 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford dead inside the residence, with what they called "obvious signs of trauma to her body". 

Detectives are processing a crime scene at the home, and working to determine the circumstances surrounding Brelseford's death.

They ask that anyone with information about this crime call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Monday that will determine the cause of death.

 