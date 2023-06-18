Woman found dead in East Hartford due to 'extreme physical violence': Police

Police said the woman was a victim of "extreme physical violence," which caused her fatal injuries.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was found unresponsive Sunday morning in East Hartford during a welfare check, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Martin Circle. When they entered the home, police said they found a woman who was unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to police.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the public.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

