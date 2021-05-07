Woman found dead in Enfield driveway identified by police

According to police, the woman was found on Wallace Street following a report of an unresponsive woman lying in the driveway.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a driveway Thursday.

Officers responded to Wallace Street early Thursday morning after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman lying on the driveway. EMS and Enfield Fire responded to the scene too.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time after their arrival.

Police have identified the woman as 48-year-old Kristy Leigh Rossignol.

Police said an investigation showed there was no foul play found and the final cause of death is pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

