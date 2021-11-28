Woman grazed by bullet in Hamden shooting: police

Investigations revealed that an occupant in the struck car was the apparent target of the shooting.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A woman was grazed by a bullet in a targeted shooting in Hamden on Saturday evening, according to police.

Hamden police said officers responded to the area of Manila and Oregon avenues at around 9 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

A car was struck by gunfire and an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound, resulting in a minor injury, police said.

Investigations revealed that an occupant in the struck car was the apparent target of the shooting. Police did not specify how many people were in the car or in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-287-4812.

