Woman in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Ward Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the area of Ward Street Wednesday evening.

Hartford police added the woman was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing.

