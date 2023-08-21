Woman killed after rear-ending tanker on Interstate 95 in Westport

Julia Delva Clarke, 44, of Fairfield, was driving Northbound when she rear-ended a tanker.

WESTPORT, Conn — A woman was killed after driving into the back of a tanker on Interstate 95 in Westport on early Monday morning.

Julia Delva Clarke, 44, of Fairfield was driving a 2019 Porsche Macan on Interstate 95 Northbound when she rear-ended a 1998 Kenworth tanker that was being towed by a tractor-trailer.

Clarke was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the tractor-trailer was stopped in the right lane due to heavy traffic at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police are investigating this case and ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Rodriguez at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

