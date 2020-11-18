Woman dies from injuries in Rt. 72 crash in New Britain, State Police looking for witnesses

65-year-old Concetta Rodriguez, of Bristol was pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital, where had been receiving treatment since last Saturday.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — As State Police continue investigating a fatal accident that occurred last Saturday, they are seeking help from witnesses.

According to a release, a 2015 GMC Terrain was traveling in the right lane on Route 72 East in the area of the Exit 8 off ramp, while a 1999 Toyota Avalon was in the left lane.

Officials say the Toyota made contact with the truck in a 'sideswipe manner,' but the reason why remains under investigation.

Two other passengers were riding in the GMC, while the Toyota driver was traveling alone.

All passengers involved were transported to the hospital for evaluation with reported non-life threatening injuries, officials said in a release.

However, State Police were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that the driver of the GMC was pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital.

Officials identified the driver as 65-year-old Concetta Rodriguez, of Bristol.

Rodriguez had been receiving treatment since the day of the collision, CSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop H is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson #1060 at (860) 534-1098, or through email at john.wilson @ct.gov.