Woman recovering after being shot in Milford

Police believe this was an isolated incident

MILFORD, Connecticut — A woman is recovering after being shot late Sunday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Melba Street just before midnight on Sunday to investigate a report that there was a woman there who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews located the woman and took her to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating the incident. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.