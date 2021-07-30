Woman reportedly thrown from vehicle and seriously injured on I-91 South

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A woman was injured after reportedly being thrown from vehicle on I-91 South in East Windsor after an accident.
State police say the got the report at 1:44 p.m. and located a woman on the shoulder at arrival. She was taken to the hospital for injuries and the extent is unknown at this time.
Police are still investigating the incident.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.