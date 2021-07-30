Woman reportedly thrown from vehicle and seriously injured on I-91 South

State police are investigating the incident

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A woman was injured after reportedly being thrown from vehicle on I-91 South in East Windsor after an accident.

State police say the got the report at 1:44 p.m. and located a woman on the shoulder at arrival. She was taken to the hospital for injuries and the extent is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident.

