Woman shot, injured outside New Haven business

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old woman just before midnight.

Police said on Monday night, they had responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls reporting a person shot. The shooting happened reportedly outside the Dunkin Donuts on Ferry Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the New Haven woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said she remains in stable condition.

Police said they believe she had been shot while she stood with several people in front of the store. At this time it's unknown if the woman was the intended target. Police said the gunman fled on foot toward Exchange Street.