Woman held at gunpoint, pepper-sprayed while teenage males stole her car in Hamden Plaza

Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Donald Remillard at (203) 230-4052.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a woman reported she was held at gunpoint just before her car was stolen Tuesday night.

According to a release, Hamden PD responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue for the report of an armed street robbery.

Officials say an investigation revealed that 3 or 4 teenage males approached the female, as she attempted to get in her car.

She told police that one of the males described as “young” and “thin”, pointed a dun at her, while demanding her keys.

Another one of the suspects then “pepper-sprayed” her in the eyes, causing her to temporarily lose vision.

The males then stole her tan, 2013 BMW 328i.

Police say the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards, was also stolen.