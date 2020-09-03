Woman's body found in Middlefield

Injured man found nearby

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident at Wadsworth State Park where the body of woman was found along with an injured man.

State police are on the scene after the woman’s body was found by someone who called 911 Monday morning.

Police have not yet released her name but say she was in her mid-30s.

A man found near the scene was still alive and taken to the hospital.

His identity is not being released.