Women helping build for Habitat for Humanity

Group works on Manchester project

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Hammers are making a steady beat inside a Lyness Street home that is being completely rehabilitated courtesy of the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity.

Taking the lead for the project are women from across the area, it’s part of International Women Build Week which is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s where six thousand women across the globe are participating in projects to restore or construct homes.

Locally, Lowe’s in Bloomfield employees are donating their time and talents to help makeover the home in Manchester. “The mission is so simple and so needed,” said Rose Vigdal the engagement manager for Habitat Hartford. Making her pitch to attract more female volunteers, Vigdal said, “you don’t need the skill, we have superstars and crew leads with hearts of gold and they will help guide, lead, and teach.”

With designs on a number of all-women builds on their calendar set for May, Diana Gasca, a site supervisor with the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity said, “it’s always different and its amazing.” Vidal, a seven year veteran of Hartford Habitat added, “do something you’ve never thought you could do, get out of your comfort zone and come build with us.”

Anyone looking to get involved with the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity should click www.hartfordhabitat.org