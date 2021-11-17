Women sue Yale over fentanyl switch-up at fertility clinic

The lawsuit says patients received saline and suffered through terrible pain, and they blame Yale for failing to safeguard its fentanyl supply.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Seven women who say they suffered excruciating pain after a nurse stole fentanyl for her personal use and replaced it with saline are suing Yale University.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the women were supposed to receive fentanyl after painful procedures for in vitro fertilization at a Yale clinic in Orange last year.

But instead, the lawsuit says, they received saline and suffered through terrible pain, and they blame Yale for failing to safeguard its fentanyl supply.

The seven plaintiffs, who are being represented by Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, claim that while at Yale receiving IVF treatment, they experienced medical assault and battery, medical malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, failure to obtain informed consent and breach of contract.

FOX61 reached out to Yale, and they declined to comment.

The nurse, Donna Monticone, 49, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to three years of supervised release, four weekends in prison and three months of home confinement.

