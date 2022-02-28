New England Air Museum's Women Take Flight event coming March

It is an annual celebration of women in aerospace.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The New England Air Museum will hold its annual Women Take Flight event on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, which celebrates women in aerospace, features hands-on activities, flight simulators, lectures, open cockpit experiences in historic aircraft including the Lockheed 10-A Electra. It is the same model aircraft Amelia Earhart flew during her attempted flight around the world in 1937.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet pilots, engineers and aerospace professionals.

The event will feature keynote speaker Carolyn Begnoche, a senior engineer, product definition and controls at Collins Aerospace.

All events are included with museum admission. Admission is $18 for ages 15 and up, $15 for ages 65 and up, and $10 for youth ages 4-14. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are free.

For more information, visit the museum website.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.