New England Air Museum's Women Take Flight event coming March

It is an annual celebration of women in aerospace.
Credit: FOX61
New England Air Museum

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The New England Air Museum will hold its annual Women Take Flight event on Saturday, March 5  from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The event, which celebrates women in aerospace, features hands-on activities, flight simulators, lectures, open cockpit experiences in historic aircraft including the Lockheed 10-A Electra. It is the same model aircraft Amelia Earhart flew during her attempted flight around the world in 1937.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet pilots, engineers and aerospace professionals.  

The event will feature keynote speaker Carolyn Begnoche, a senior engineer, product definition and controls at Collins Aerospace. 

All events are included with museum admission. Admission is $18 for ages 15 and up, $15 for ages 65 and up, and $10 for youth ages 4-14. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are free. 

For more information, visit the museum website.

---

