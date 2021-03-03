Women's History Month: Honoring local women

Monday, March 8 is International Women's Day

March is Women's History Month, and Monday, March 8th, is International Women's Day, so, we are taking a moment to acknowledge the amazing women in our lives.

“Being a working mom is my greatest pleasure," said Kate Terricciano, owner of Image Marketing.

Kate Terricciano owns Image Marketing, a full-service marketing agency specializing in retail and lifestyle brands. Terricciano says it's important that women know that they too, can have a seat at the table.

“I think that women are incredible and balance so many different things in their lives, and juggle so many different things," said Terricciano. "It’s important to support women business owners, because it gives them an equal opportunity to sort of have their voices heard.”

As a mom, Terricciano has advice not only for children, but for other women and moms out there thinking of following their dreams.

“Be true to yourself, be true to what you believe in, and what you feel you can do," said Terricciano.

For mom, Lauren Dziedzic, a third-generation funeral director and embalmer, taking over the family business was something she has easily navigated, and says being a woman has helped.

“I think that the future of funeral service is women," said Dziedzic, owner of Plantsville Funeral Home. “I think that the nature of our business is nurturing and caring and not that men are not, there are many that are, but it's very natural for me to come, and take care of a family when they’re in need.”

Lauren's 3-year-old daughter, Stella, already seeing her mom take charge, and setting an example, and Dziedzic says, you just have to do your best, and not sweat the small stuff.

“It’s a juggle, if you’re a working mom, you get it, every day you hit the ground running, at the end of the day you’re exhausted, and you figure it," said Dziedzic. "And sometimes, you forget things… like silly sock Monday… oops!”

And meet, Doctor Mary Gina Ratchford, owner of Ratchford Eye Center, who says, she would like to thank women from the past, for paving the way for the future.

“I really have to credit, I think, the generation before me, when they really wanted to pursue not only being a good mom and a good wife, but also to follow their passion to what they could give back into the world,” said Ratchford.

Doctor Ratchford says she opened her own practice so she could better navigate the family aspect of her life as a mom of three, two boys, and one girl. Though she hopes all 3 of her kids will go into the world to make a difference, she says she hopes her daughter knows that she is just as capable as anyone else.

“For my daughter, I want her to focus on her own independence, that she can rely on herself, rely on her strengths, and her passions," said Ratchford. "To forge her way in life, and not only in a successful career, but just as a successful human being.”

All of these women are different, but also the same. Strong, empowering, capable, and just a few of the millions of other remarkable women across our state, country, and world.

