Woodbridge Police investigating fatal crash on Ansonia Road

Happened around 1:00 this morning near the Millhaven Road intersection

WOODBRIDGE, Connecticut — At approximately 1:00 this morning, the Woodbridge Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Ansonia Road near its intersection with Millhaven Road.

The accident involved a single vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Ansonia Road when it drove off the highway and struck a tree.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The operator was later pronounced deceased.

Reconstruction of the scene is being conducted by the Woodbridge Police Department.

No further details are available at this time pending notification of next of kin.