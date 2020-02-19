Driver killed in Woodbridge crash

The car drove off the road and struck a tree

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a driver.

Police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Northrop Road near the intersection with Pine Hill Road.

The crash involved only one car according to police. The car was traveling southbound when it drove off the highway and struck a tree.

The driver was the only person inside the car, police said and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Ansonia and Derby accident investigators are assisting in the investigation.