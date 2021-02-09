Person reported missing in Woodbury after floodwaters from Ida: state police

Connecticut State Police said troopers and Woodbury constables are actively searching the area.

WOODBURY, Conn. — A search is underway Thursday morning after a person was reported missing in Woodbury as a result of the flooding from the overnight storm.

Connecticut State Police told FOX61 News Troop L- Litchfield received the report of a missing person around 3:56 a.m. Thursday morning. They said Troopers and Woodbury constables are actively searching the area.

No further information was immediately available.

State police is expected to hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m.

We will be holding a press conference at the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Dept. 25 Quassuk Rd. At 8:30am. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 2, 2021

The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped several inches of rain as it crossed Connecticut on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

