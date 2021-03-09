Woodbury plans to honor fallen trooper

From the black bunting on the police department and flags at half-staff, to the R.I.P. sign in front of a local church, the local community is showing it's hurt.

WOODBURY, Conn. — While the Pomperaug River has quieted down, all one needs to do is look around the town of Woodbury to know these folks are still flooded with emotion following Thursday's tragic death of Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl.

From the black bunting on the police department and flags at half-staff, to the R.I.P. sign in front of a local church, Woodbury is showing it's hurt.

"I’m very, very traumatized by what’s gone on here," Tracy Usher, who lives near where the trooper drowned, told FOX61. "The event happened across the street from our house."

She and her daughter live across from the Pomperaug River, which swept away state police Sgt. Mohl in his cruise just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"He was a family man. He was a good man. I cut his hair," said Woodbury Barber Shop owner Curt Temple said. "I mean he came right in here. I knew him and he was a very nice man."

Sgt. Mohl's barber said the trooper was so approachable.

"To me it’s not surprising he was a sergeant because he, to me, being the barber that has to associate with everybody, I saw similar characteristics in him," Temple added.

Next door to the barber is Canfield Corner Pharmacy, a fixture since the 1860's .

"I think a big part of why it hits me hard it is that I’m Chairman of the inland wetlands agency here in town and I’ve really been involved with watching and looking at what happens with the waterways we have in the flood plains," Canfield Corner Pharmacy owner Mary Tyrrell said.

A week from Sunday, Tracy Usher and her daughter are hoping to hold an event at the river as a way to honor their fallen neighbor.

"A flower procession down the river," Tracy Usher said.

The preliminary plan is to have folks gather, anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on September 12, with flowers either at Jack’s Bridge or the bridge on Judson Avenue and drop flowers into the river in Sgt. Mohl’s memory.

Tracy Usher says if you are interested is supporting the flower procession, reach out to her via text at (203) 240-4644.

"She really cares about this town a lot and it’s really important that we honor the fallen trooper," Tracy's daughter Aiden Usher added.

But what happens to those, who responded to this tragedy?

The Connecticut State Police wellness program includes resources for their team to process situations like this.

"We had our volunteers, which are troopers, sergeants, that were on the scene," Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. "We had contacts with peer support contacts, with the family."

It's the Connecticut State Police STOPS program, an acronym for state troopers offering peer support. Important because troopers often have little time to grieve.

"We spent time at the two different troops that had troopers responding," Jeltema added. "We went to their roll calls. We were there this morning. We were there last night for the midnight shift. We were there for the evening shift."

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.