Massachusetts man killed in Woodstock crash

Crash happened on Rt. 197

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — A 27-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Connecticut State Police said Bryan Madden, of Hudson, Massachusetts, was killed when he lost control of the Ford Super Duty truck he was driving and it hit a tree on Route 197.

Troopers said the vehicle was on a curve when it traveled across the roadway of oncoming traffic before striking a tree on the shoulder. The vehicle caught on fire with Madden trapped inside.

Madden died at the scene. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The accident is under investigation.

