Woodstock home damaged in early morning fire

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — A home on Route 169 in Woodstock is damaged following a fully involved fire early this morning.

The Dudley Fire Department in Massachusetts, called in to assist, said on their Facebook page that the fire began in a three-story farmhouse.

Mutual aid was called in to help provide a stable water supply due to the lack of hydrants in the area.

At this time it's unknown what may have sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

