State police make arrest in 2018 Woodstock homicide

Police believe that suspect brought the victim drugs with fentanyl

HARTFORD, Conn — State police arrested a suspect in the death of a Woodstock woman from a drug overdose in 2018.

Police arrested Imran Iqbal, 31, and charged him with Second degree manslaughter and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Police said a woman was found dead on the morning of July 14, 2018 in the garage area of the home where she had been living. Police did not release the name of the woman who died.

She was found with bags containing a powdery substance in her pockets. Police seized her phone and footage from a security camera.

After examining the phone, they found text messages to another phone the night the woman died. They also were able to determine that a Honda Accord drove up to the home around 1 am. Police said they were not able to read the plate on the car.

Police then traced the phone to Iqbal, who said that he and the woman would ask him to obtain drugs and they would later have sex. Iqbal also owned a 2015 Honda Accord.