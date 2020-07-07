A video of the employees with the noose drew backlash against the sandwich chain over the weekend.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A group of employees at an apparent Woodstock Jimmy John's were fired for fashioning a noose out of dough, in an incident that drew viral backlash against the sandwich chain.

The video, which appeared to have been posted to Snapchat and was then shared on Twitter by a person who had picked up on it, showed one of the employees helping another put the noose around his neck. Two others filmed them.

Shortly after saying an investigation had been launched by the store's operator on Sunday afternoon, the chain began replying to other users on Twitter with a statement saying the employees had been fired.

"We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form. The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated," the statement said, "The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand."

On Monday the sandwich chain's Twitter account posted an extended statement, which said training would be done with the employees at the location to "help prevent anything like this from ever happening again."

"The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand or the local franchise ownership team," the statement said. "As soon as we were alerted to the video, we notified our franchisee, who quickly investigated and terminated all employees involved. The franchisee is also meeting with their team to conduct training to help prevent anything like this from ever happening again."

The employees were not named.