Worker injured at FedEx campus in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A worker at the FedEx campus on FedEx Road, was injured Monday night.
Police say the employee suffered a minor injury to his hand. The injury is not considered life-threatening. The worker was taken to the local hospital for treatment.
The incident is being investigated as a workplace injury and OSHA has been contacted. Police say no foul play is suspect at this time.
A spokesperson released a statement on the incident:
“We are aware of reports of an incident at our Middletown, Connecticut, facility. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety of our team members. We are working with the authorities to assess the situation.”