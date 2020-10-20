Worker injured at FedEx campus in Middletown

Police say the employee suffered a minor injury to their hand and was taken to the hospital. OSHA has been contacted.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A worker at the FedEx campus on FedEx Road, was injured Monday night.

Police say the employee suffered a minor injury to his hand. The injury is not considered life-threatening. The worker was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated as a workplace injury and OSHA has been contacted. Police say no foul play is suspect at this time.

A spokesperson released a statement on the incident: