Worker rescued from collapsed trench at Vernon housing development site: Officials

A trench collapsed at the Laurelwood Farms housing development off Bolton Branch Road around 4 p.m., entrapping a man in his 50s.

VERNON, Conn. — A worker was rescued after becoming trapped in a trench collapse at a housing development in Vernon on Friday afternoon.

A trench collapsed at the Laurelwood Farms housing development off Bolton Branch Road around 4 p.m., entrapping a man in his 50s, Vernon police Lt. Robert Marra told FOX61 on scene.

Vernon EMS, Vernon Fire and the building contractor were able to rescue the worker. An ambulance then took him to Manchester Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

It is not clear what led up to the trench collapse. OSHA will investigate the incident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.