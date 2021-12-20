Workers protest proposal to redevelop Hartford Hilton

The proposal would keep about half of the hotel rooms as a Doubletree Hotel and create residential units in the other half.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hilton hotel in downtown Hartford is among the many businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and financial challenges have made it difficult for the Hilton to keep operating as a nearly 400-room hotel.

In response, there is a proposal to to redevelop the property, creating about 166 hotel rooms as a Doubletree Hotel, and 147 residential units.

"It just hasn't come back the way it should have. With the insurance companies, we do a lot of corporate business with the insurance companies that are not fully back to work yet in the city," Kimberly Davis, a banquet server for the hotel told FOX61. "It's difficult, we understand that. But the thing is, we don't need to be fired either," she said.

That is the message dozens of workers wanted to send Monday evening when they rallied outside of the hotel and City Hall. The workers said they are concerned the change means they will be losing their jobs.

"If the hotel needs to be uplifted or needs to enhanced at the end of the day we have no problem with that, but we want to keep our jobs. That's why we're here today," Sandra Walton, a housekeeper and guest services agent said.

To help fund the plan, the Capital Region Development Authority approved two loans totaling $11 million of public money.

"Now at the end of the day, if you're giving them our money why can't we maintain our jobs," Walton asked. "It's our money that you're going to give them to develop this place, so if that's the case why can't we keep our jobs?"

CRDA's executive director told FOX61 the intent is to save about 40 jobs. He said, about 80 people have already been laid off due to COVID-19 and the financial status of the hotel. The city, said this is an effort to save the hotel after attempts to sell it failed.

In a statement, Hartford's chief operating officer Thea Montanez said:

"We all wish that the world hadn’t changed, that the Hilton could survive as it is, that we could save every job and every hotel room. But the reality is that, without this deal, the hotel will close altogether, every single job will be lost, and the city will be stuck with an obsolete and costly building that will likely sit vacant for years. To lose every job when we could save some, to lose every hotel room when we could save half, and to leave a building vacant and deteriorating when we could keep it open and operating, just wouldn't be the right thing to do for the city."

The city council would have to revise the existing ground lease to allow for redevelopment. During a public hearing on the matter, several workers spoke out against the proposal but not everyone was opposed to it.

"It's a win-win for everyone, it retains hotel rooms in the city which are desperately needed and it gives the city more residential units which as it looks right now is something that right now people are very favorable about," David Schick, senior strategist at Shelbourne said.

The next step is for the state bond commission to approve the loans. It is on the agenda for their meeting on Tuesday.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

