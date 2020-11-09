Workforce Alliance financially helping employers to get people back to work

With money from the federal government, the organization is looking to help employers with on-the-job training and paid work experience.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Getting people back to work and getting employers the help they need are two goals for Workforce Alliance.

“2020 has been quite a year, and we’re looking to help both employers and job seekers turn that around,” said Ann Harrison, Communications Director for Workforce Alliance.

Through the end of the year, Workforce Alliance is giving a financial incentive to do just that.

“We are looking to aid employers. We know that so many employers had to either freeze their hiring processes or maybe even downsize a bit. We’re looking to help employers build up their workforce again,” said Harrison.

For employers who are willing to train workers on the job for full time employment, Workforce Alliance will pay 75 percent of the employee’s salary for the time the person is in training.

“So if an employer says to us, it’s going to take me three months to get this person trained up, we’re like great, that’s how long we’ll reimburse you for,” said Harrison.

Workforce Alliance says it realizes there is an increased demand in jobs centered around information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, as well as warehousing and logistics.

The organization is also looking to work with employers on paid internships that give candidates the work experience they need.

“These are not meant to be full-time positions, these are really meant to be from the employer’s perspective how do I bring on some extra help that I need particularly when it’s related to what’s considered disaster relief,” said Harrison.

In that instance, Workforce Alliance will pay the wage directly for those interns to take the burden off the employer. The goal is to help employers throughout Connecticut and get people of all ages back to work.

“People who are looking to either add to the skills they already have while training for a new job, or people who have been displaced and are just looking to get back into something, gain some experience, so that wherever the economy takes them when this is all over, they’ve built their resume up,” said Harrison.

For those looking for a job, click here to apply.