Workout like a Pro: Patriots’ Edelman to host live in-home session

If you’ve ever wanted to work out with Patriots star, Julian Edelman, you’ll have your chance Thursday night – virtually.

On Twitter, the wide receiver announced he has teamed up with Planet Fitness to bring those at home an exercise session on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. ET.

This is part of Planet Fitness’ United We Move program, which is offering at home workouts for 20 minutes or less, during the coronavirus outbreak.

In his social media post, Edelman said,” Everything may be on hold right now, but that doesn’t mean your workout has to be.”