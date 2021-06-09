World War II veterans honored with special flight in restored war-era plane

Gus Sbrogna and Herbert Shook spent Labor Day soaring through the clouds as part of Operation September Freedom.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Two World War II veterans were celebrated in a special way Monday morning with a flight high above Connecticut.

Gus Sbrogna and Herbert Shook spent Labor Day soaring through the clouds inside a restored World War II-era biplane as part of Operation September Freedom, a 61-day tour designed to say “thank you” to the veterans who served the country.

“This is absolutely outstanding,” Shook said.

The flight was put on by Dream Flights.

“I just feel terrific to be here, that’s number one,” Sbrogna told FOX61 News.

Diane Nadeu, of the Eastern Connecticut Veterans Community Center, praised Dream Flights for taking the time to honor the men and women who served during World War II.

The 20-minute flight took the two men back to their time in uniform.

“Plenty of emotional memories, all right,” Sbrogna said. “Excellent experience that the military gave me, nice to meet so many different people.”

The flights honoring veterans will continue Wednesday. For more information, visit Dreamflights.org.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

