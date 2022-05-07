3 locations in southeast Connecticut to have wrong way driver detection installed

The equipment will be installed in two locations in Groton and one in Montville as part of a larger program.

NEWINGTON, Conn — Construction to battle the rise in wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's limited access highways is happening on three ramps in the southeastern part of the state starting Thursday.

Roadway ramp preparations for wrong-way detection system installations will be performed at the Exit 6 off-ramp from Interstate 395 northbound to Route 163 in Montville, the Exit 88 off-ramp from Interstate 95 southbound to Route 117 in Groton, and the Exit 3 off-ramp from Route 349 northbound to Route 1 in Groton.

The work is scheduled for Thursday.

Connecticut Department of Transportation said that drivers can expect lane shifting to occur on these locations. The work schedule for this project is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next year, the state will be working on additional sites for the detection equipment.

Derby - Route 8 North Exit 15 at Route 34 (Main St.)

East Hartford - I-84 West Exit 58B at Roberts Street

Hamden - Route 15 South Exit 60 at Route 10 (Dixwell Ave.)

Hartford - I-84 Exit 46 at Sisson Avenue

Hartford – I-91 Airport Road (will include the ability to alert the Connecticut State Police)

Manchester - I-84 East Exit 63 at Route 30 (Deming St.)

Manchester - I-384 East Exit 3 at Route 83 (South Main St.)

New Haven - I-91 Exit 2 at Hamilton Street Rocky Hill - I-91 North Exit 23 at Route 411 (West St.)

New Haven - I-91 South Exit 8 at Route 17 (Middletown Ave.)

North Haven - I-91 North Exit 12 at U.S. Route 5 (Washington Ave.)

North Haven - Route 40 East Exit 1 at Dixwell Avenue

Plainville - Route 72 West Exit 2 at Route 372 (New Britain Ave.)

Rocky Hill - I-91 North Exit 24 at Route 99 (Silas Deane Hwy)

Southbury - I-84 East Exit 16 at Route 188 (Strongtown Rd.)

Stonington - I-95 South Exit 90 at Route 27 (Greenmanville Rd.)

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

