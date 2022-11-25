Wrong-way driver found on I-395 in Plainfield early Thanksgiving morning

State police said troopers and Plainfield police located the SUV and safely brought it to a stop near Exit 29.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Interstate 395 north in Plainfield early Thanksgiving morning.

At 5:28 a.m. Thursday, state police received multiple 911 calls regarding an SUV with Massachusetts plates traveling south fast in the northbound lanes of I-395 in Plainfield.

The driver, identified as Craig Obrien, 57, of North Grafton, Mass., was showing signs of impairment, according to state police. Obrien failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into state police custody, troopers said.

Obrien was charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on a limited-access highway.

He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

