Wrong-way driver hits state police cruiser in on I-91

The suspect was arrested after abandoning the damaged vehicle.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have arrested a suspect after they said he side-swiped a cruiser while traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday night.

Police arrested Shane Martingano, 41, of Groton. He was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility-injury/property damage, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless endangerment 2nd deg, and interfering with an officer, resisting arrest. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a wrong way driver that was driving north in the southbound lanes on Interstate 91 between exits 2 and 1. The Mazda 3 failed to stop and struck a Connecticut State Police cruiser while in the left lane. The Mazda continued northbound, traveling the wrong way, where it eventually rolled over for an unknown reason in the right shoulder between the Exit 3 ramps. Police said Martigano left the scene of the crash.

Police determined Martigano was on probation and because of his tracking device, a last known location for Martigano was established in a wooded area in between the I-91 southbound exit 3 on the ramp and the State Street Commuter Parking Lot in the city of New Haven.

Police said Martigano had cut his GPS ankle monitoring device off and was not found in the wooded area, but located at his home in Groton.

