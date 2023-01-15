WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police

Troopers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong-way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91.

Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong-way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.

As the trooper was responding to the call the wrong-way vehicle appeared heading north in the southbound lanes. The trooper tried to take evasive action with his cruiser, and hit the driver's side of the suspect's car.

The car continued north across the highway exiting the Exit 35 HOV on ramp. No license plate was obtained from the vehicle and police described it as a dark colored 4 door sedan with driver’s side damage.

If anyone witnessed the wrong-way vehicle and/or recognizes the suspect vehicle or Operator, please contact Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000. All calls will be kept anonymous.

