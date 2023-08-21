Wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 charged in Milford : Police

Troop G was also notified that the Subaru had struck another vehicle prior to being stopped by troopers.

MILFORD, Conn. — A woman was charged after police said she was driving the wrong-way on Interstate 95 in Milford.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 10:29 p.m., Troop G in Bridgeport was notified of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 39 in Milford.

Responding Troopers saw a silver Subaru Forester with a Connecticut plates, traveling south in the northbound lanes and stopped it in the area of Exit 37, according to police.

Troop G was also notified that the Subaru had struck another vehicle prior to being stopped by troopers. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, police said.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as Kelsey McManus, 34, of Norwalk.

Troopers observed that McManus was showing signs of possible impairment. McManus failed the field sobriety tests, according to police.

McManus was taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where she was processed and charged with operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and interfering with officer/resisting.

McManus was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Milford Superior Court, on Sept. 21, 2023.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.