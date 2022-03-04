Wrong-way driver strikes state police cruiser in East Hartford

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Dennis Bessey, 36, he did not perform to standard during standardized field sobriety tests.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84 early Sunday morning crashed into a state trooper's cruiser who was attempting to pull the driver over, officials said.

The Chevrolet Malibu was traveling around 4:49 a.m. near exit 58 on I-84 in East Hartford. A state trooper activated its emergency lights and sirens, but the Chevrolet crashed into the front left corner of the cruiser, state police said.

The crash caused damage to both vehicles.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and has been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Dennis Bessey, 36. Police said he did not perform to standard during standardized field sobriety tests.

Bessey was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.

Bessey was released on a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on April 18.

